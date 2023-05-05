Brainard Capital Management LLC Takes $895,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,216,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 394,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,758. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.