Brainard Capital Management LLC Takes $4.32 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 159,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brainard Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 68,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,421. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.