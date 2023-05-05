Brainard Capital Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brainard Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSE. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,826,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,457. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

