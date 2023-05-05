Brainard Capital Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,950 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $1,868,827.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,119,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,776,561. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

