Brainard Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $8.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $640.35. 108,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,816. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $663.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,024 shares of company stock worth $28,562,554. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

