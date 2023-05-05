Brainard Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,717 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,740. The firm has a market cap of $263.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.08.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

