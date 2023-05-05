Brainard Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,415 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $44,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $121.58. 995,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,759. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

