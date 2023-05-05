Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Stock Price Up 3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.
See Also
