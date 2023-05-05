BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.00 and last traded at C$31.00. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.00.

BQE Water Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$38.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.80.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

