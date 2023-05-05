Bp Plc Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. NU accounts for about 2.7% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NU by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 968,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NU by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NU by 561.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,402,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 4,501,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,468,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $5.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

