Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.73% of Sensata Technologies worth $44,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ST opened at $40.76 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

