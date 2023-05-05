Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $81,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $291.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.46 and a 200 day moving average of $306.99. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
