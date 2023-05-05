Boston Partners Sells 909,629 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909,629 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of Stride worth $72,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stride by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Stride by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.97 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

