Boston Partners Sells 363,908 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363,908 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.58% of Equity Residential worth $130,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

