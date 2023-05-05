Boston Partners Sells 25,072 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,072 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $40,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PSX opened at $92.31 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

