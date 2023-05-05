Boston Partners Raises Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.67% of ITT worth $112,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,403,000 after buying an additional 249,528 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ITT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Insider Transactions at ITT

ITT Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

