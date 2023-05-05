Boston Partners Has $54.79 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,669 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $54,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,256,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $71.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

