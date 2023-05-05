Boston Partners Has $123.65 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,153 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.93% of Gentex worth $123,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 3,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

