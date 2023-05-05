Boston Partners Cuts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.95% of Arrow Electronics worth $61,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 43.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $119.17 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

