Boston Partners Buys 65,712 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Boston Partners raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,712 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.00% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $106,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,195 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

