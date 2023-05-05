Boston Partners Buys 273,964 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,964 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.62% of Enerplus worth $63,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 811,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,187.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 13.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF opened at $13.93 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

