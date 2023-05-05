Boston Partners Buys 1,073,823 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,630,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073,823 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of Frontdoor worth $96,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,821 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

