Boston Partners Acquires 161,092 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,092 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.59% of Kosmos Energy worth $47,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE KOS opened at $6.07 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

