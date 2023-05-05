Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 60,000 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 2.4% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $75,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.35. 531,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,173. The company has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.18. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.