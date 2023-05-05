Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.4% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Enbridge worth $42,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. 1,708,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 262.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

