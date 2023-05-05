Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $10.80 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,798,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,427.4% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 56,210 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 149,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.63. 333,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day moving average is $162.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

