Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $37.13 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.32. The company had a trading volume of 718,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,025. The firm has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.87. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.