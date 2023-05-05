Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Boosts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,786,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $33,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in UBS Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in UBS Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 729,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

