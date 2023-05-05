Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $93.56 Average PT from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

BOOT stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $105,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

