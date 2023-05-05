Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,925.00 at UBS Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKNG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,736.08.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $15.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,588.27. 331,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,241. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,731.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,582.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2,275.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

