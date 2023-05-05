Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97, Briefing.com reports. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Booking Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $46.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,557.09. 603,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,582.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,275.12. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,731.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,736.08.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

