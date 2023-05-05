Boise Cascade to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

BCC stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,343. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,996,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 218,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

