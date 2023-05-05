BNB One Day Volume Tops $516.87 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, BNB has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $327.22 or 0.01105940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $51.00 billion and $516.87 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,861,721 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,861,910.3865894. The last known price of BNB is 325.42156484 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1328 active market(s) with $439,383,914.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

