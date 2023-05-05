BNB One Day Volume Tops $516.87 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, BNB has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $327.22 or 0.01105940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $51.00 billion and $516.87 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,861,721 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
