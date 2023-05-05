BMO Capital Markets Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $100.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 623,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $111.56.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

