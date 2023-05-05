BMO Capital Markets Increases Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$33.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACDVF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Air Canada Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.57. 4,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,539. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

