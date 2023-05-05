BMO Capital Markets Increases Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$33.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACDVF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Air Canada Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.57. 4,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,539. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.
