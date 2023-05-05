Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,234,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,900,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Analysts forecast that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock worth $22,408,548. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.