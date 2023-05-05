Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.39.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $104.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,130 shares of company stock valued at $22,408,548 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 58.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Block by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 44.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

