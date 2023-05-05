Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday.
Blackbaud Stock Up 4.1 %
BLKB traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 413,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $70.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
