Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday.

Blackbaud Stock Up 4.1 %

BLKB traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 413,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $70.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

