Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Hits $53,525.70 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $27.57 million and $53,525.70 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00138293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00062948 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00027780 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003430 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

