Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $29,596.96 on Major Exchanges

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $29,596.96 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $573.15 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.25 or 0.00406410 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00112807 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00026915 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,365,068 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

