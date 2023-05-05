BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Tops $359.44 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $28,943.15 or 0.99367126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $359.44 million and approximately $443,611.03 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019376 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,106.13477157 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $443,523.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

