BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.18 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

