BIOLASE (BIOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%.

BIOL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,553. The company has a market cap of $6.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

BIOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

