Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises about 1.3% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after buying an additional 210,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,268,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

BIIB stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.76. The company had a trading volume of 113,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,245. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $316.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

