BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BCRX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,878,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 228,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

