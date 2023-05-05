BinaryX 1-Day Volume Reaches $503,437.38 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $310.75 million and approximately $503,437.38 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for about $64.10 or 0.00217112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

