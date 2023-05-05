BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $96.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.91, but opened at $94.83. BILL shares last traded at $94.09, with a volume of 1,897,546 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

BILL Stock Up 15.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BILL by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,460 shares during the last quarter. Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the third quarter valued at about $164,455,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 6,526.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 819,945 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 457,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,441,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

