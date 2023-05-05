BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $277.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.44 million. BILL also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.46-$1.48 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BILL in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.08.

BILL Trading Up 1.6 %

BILL stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.91. 3,181,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,818. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BILL by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $4,686,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BILL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in BILL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

