Better Therapeutics (BTTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Better Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 8,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Better Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Karbe purchased 242,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,787.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 292,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,787.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frank Karbe purchased 242,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,787.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 292,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,787.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 303,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,484.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 343,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,284.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital lowered Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

