Better Therapeutics (BTTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.
Better Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of Better Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 8,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Better Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Frank Karbe purchased 242,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,787.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 292,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,787.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frank Karbe purchased 242,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,787.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 292,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,787.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 303,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,484.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 343,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,284.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital lowered Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Better Therapeutics Company Profile
Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Better Therapeutics (BTTX)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.