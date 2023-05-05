BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Trading 0.9% Higher

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.78 and last traded at C$18.57. 274,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 282,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.40.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.