BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Trading 0.9% Higher

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.78 and last traded at C$18.57. 274,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 282,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.40.
BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.31.
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.